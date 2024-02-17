The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

