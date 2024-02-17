The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $189.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

