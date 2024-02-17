The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.22.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Performance
PGR opened at $189.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.