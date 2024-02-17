The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Western Union worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,324,000 after buying an additional 408,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,247,000 after buying an additional 1,439,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,926,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 7,811,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,089. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

