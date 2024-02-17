Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,532,000 after acquiring an additional 125,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,442,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,894,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 422,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,846,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $547.84. 1,028,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,556. The stock has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

