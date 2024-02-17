Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,514,000 after purchasing an additional 919,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,419,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock opened at $160.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

