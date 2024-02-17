Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

TSE TIH opened at C$124.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$125.25. The firm has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

