Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 363,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,417. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

