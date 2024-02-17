TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $84.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

