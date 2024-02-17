TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $87.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.