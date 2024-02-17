Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,785,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 820,247 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $151,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $465,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

Trimble stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.