Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.93.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
