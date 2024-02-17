Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.