TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,209 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,323,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

