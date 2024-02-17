TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,809 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.17. 43,404,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,286,620. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

