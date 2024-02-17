TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,175,000 after acquiring an additional 196,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,302,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,741,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $655.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,732. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $664.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

