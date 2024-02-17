TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $305,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,017,000 after buying an additional 559,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,040,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. 6,292,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

