TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $43.51. 29,975,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,706,720. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

