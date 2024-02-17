TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $432,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 612,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,957. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

