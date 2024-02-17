TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,563 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000.

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,951,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,588,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

