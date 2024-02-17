TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 30,788 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 357,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,683,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 512,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 5,169,111 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

