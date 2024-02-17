TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.19 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $70.19 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,288,356,472 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

