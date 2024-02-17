Truist Financial Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $130.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

NYSE DVA opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

