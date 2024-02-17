Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $72.27

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.27, but opened at $63.10. Twilio shares last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 4,728,300 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Twilio Stock Down 4.2 %

Insider Activity at Twilio

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

