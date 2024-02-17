Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

UNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.