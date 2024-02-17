Uniswap Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.49 billion and $126.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $7.51 or 0.00014786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

