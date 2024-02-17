United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UAL opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $1,742,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.