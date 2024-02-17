United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.