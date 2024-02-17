Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Head-To-Head Survey

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Upstart alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -46.76% -35.47% -12.10% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Upstart has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

42.5% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upstart and Bit Origin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $513.56 million 4.34 -$108.67 million ($2.90) -9.03 Bit Origin $6.26 million 3.05 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Bit Origin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Bit Origin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 4 4 1 0 1.67 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $26.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Summary

Upstart beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Bit Origin

(Get Free Report)

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.