VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 178,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 114,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $26.87 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.