Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 279,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $64.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.