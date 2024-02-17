Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.97% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $265,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

VONG traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $83.81. 684,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,283. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

