Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,527,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $462.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

