VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.99. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $16.91.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.