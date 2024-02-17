Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.76 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Velas has a total market cap of $49.76 million and $819,731.93 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019749 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,558,031,446 coins and its circulating supply is 2,558,031,447 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.