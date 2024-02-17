Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241,943 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Veradigm worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Veradigm by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,839. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDRX

Veradigm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.