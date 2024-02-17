Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Vontier has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VNT opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

