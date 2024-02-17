Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.68-0.72 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 6.4 %

VNT traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

