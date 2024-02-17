VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

VOXX International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

In related news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 1,568,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VOXX International by 247.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 621,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,344,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

