WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

