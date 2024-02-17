WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 183.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $799.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

