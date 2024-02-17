WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $376,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 529,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after buying an additional 493,510 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $32.54 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

