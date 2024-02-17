WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 45,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 440,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,189,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 30,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

