WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

