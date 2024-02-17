WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

