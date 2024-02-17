WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $68,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NUMV opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $351.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

