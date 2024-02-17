WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40,475.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $32.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

