WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,163 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $46.26.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

