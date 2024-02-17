WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,168 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 151.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.66 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

