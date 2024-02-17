Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 15,447 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

MP Materials stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

