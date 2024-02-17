Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,780 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $82.26 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

